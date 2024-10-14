Dedeaux Properties to Develop 510,500 SF Warehouse at TRCC in Tejon Ranch, California

TEJON RANCH, CALIF. — Tejon Ranch Co. has signed a joint venture agreement with Dedeaux Properties to develop and lease a 510,500-square-foot warehouse at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC) in Tejon Ranch. TRCC is a mixed-use master-planned community that operates as a logistics hub serving all of California and the Western United States.

The industrial facility will be located on 25 acres at 5665 Dennis McCarthy Drive, just east of I-5. The Class A warehouse will offer divisible cross-dock space with 185-foot truck courts and 36-foot clear heights. Mac Hewett, Mike McCrary and Brent Weirick of JLL will serve as listing agents for the industrial facility.

As master developer of TRCC, Tejon has realized 8.2 million square feet of industrial development with an additional 11.1 million square feet of entitled property remaining. TRCC also has 674,000 square feet of existing commercial development, including the Outlets at Tejon. Tejon Ranch Co.’s first residential offering, the 228-unit first phase of Terra Vista at Tejon, a 495-unit apartment community, will open in spring 2025.