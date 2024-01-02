Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Upon completion, the property will feature five commercial outparcels and 90 three-bedroom townhomes.
DevelopmentMixed-UseNorth CarolinaSoutheast

Deep River Partners to Develop 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Mebane, North Carolina

by John Nelson

MEBANE, N.C. — Deep River Partners has acquired 27 acres off Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane, roughly 25 miles northwest of Durham, with plans to develop a mixed-use project. Deep River purchased the site from an undisclosed seller for $4.3 million.

Upon completion, the site will feature five commercial outparcels and a 90-unit townhome comprising residences in three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the townhome community will include picnic and playground areas, a dog park and an exercise area.

Brian Craven and Matt King of CBRE|Triad represented Deep River in the land acquisition, and Ken Walker of RE/MAX Diamond Realty represented the seller.

You may also like

JLL Arranges $18.5M Sale of Reynolds Crossing Retail...

Dollar Tree Opens Three New Stores in South...

Progressive Real Estate Partners Brokers $3M Sale of...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 212-Unit Multifamily Project in...

Berkadia Secures $36.8M Refinancing for Pointe Grand Warner...

Publix Purchases Matt Town Center in Metro Atlanta...

CBRE Facilitates Sale of 120,500 SF Sabal Pavilion...

Hunt Capital Transfers Ownership of 76-Unit Affordable Seniors...

SRS Arranges $6.2M Sale of Retail Strip Center...