Deep River Partners to Develop 27-Acre Mixed-Use Project in Mebane, North Carolina

MEBANE, N.C. — Deep River Partners has acquired 27 acres off Mebane Oaks Road in Mebane, roughly 25 miles northwest of Durham, with plans to develop a mixed-use project. Deep River purchased the site from an undisclosed seller for $4.3 million.

Upon completion, the site will feature five commercial outparcels and a 90-unit townhome comprising residences in three-bedroom layouts. Amenities at the townhome community will include picnic and playground areas, a dog park and an exercise area.

Brian Craven and Matt King of CBRE|Triad represented Deep River in the land acquisition, and Ken Walker of RE/MAX Diamond Realty represented the seller.