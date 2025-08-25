Define Living to Develop 388-Unit Apartment Community in West Houston

HOUSTON — Define Living, a locally based multifamily developer that specializes in wellness-themed projects, will build a 388-unit apartment community in the Energy Corridor area of West Houston. The site spans 10.4 acres in the Central Park master-planned community. The midrise building will be known as Define Living: Park Row and will offer one- and two-bedroom units that will range in size from 657 to 1,089 square feet. Amenities will include a fitness center with cycling and yoga studios, infrared sauna and cold plunge, lap pool, two pickleball courts, a dog park and direct access to walking and biking trails. Mucasey & Associates is the project architect, and Blazer Building is the general contractor. Construction is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter. Wolff Cos., the master developer of Central Park, sold the land to Define Living.