Deibel Laboratories Relocates to 17,450 SF Space in Niles, Illinois

Deibel will occupy space at 6150 Mulford St.

NILES, ILL. — Deibel Laboratories has purchased a 17,450-square-foot office and warehouse facility at 6150 Mulford St. in Niles, located about 15 miles northwest of downtown Chicago. The company, which serves the food diagnostics and personal care industries, is relocating from Lincolnwood. The new facility features 53 parking spaces and one truck dock. Nick Walby of Entre Commercial Realty represented Deibel while Chris Volkert of Colliers International represented the undisclosed seller. Deibel maintains 11 laboratories across North America.