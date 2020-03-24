Dekel Capital Arranges $47.8M Construction Loan for Multifamily Community in Los Angeles

Posted on by in California, Development, Loans, Multifamily, Western

Slated for completion in summer 2022, the apartment community located at 837 S. Fedora St. in Los Angeles will include 200 apartments, a fitness center and community lounge.

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles-based Dekel Capital, on behalf of Los Angeles-based CGI Strategies, has secured $47.8 million in non-recourse construction financing for the development of a multifamily community located at 837 S. Fedora St. in Los Angeles.

Provided by a national lender, the loan will be used for the construction of a seven-story concrete and wood building over two levels of subterranean parking in the Koreatown neighborhood. The multifamily property will offer 200 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, ranging in size from 622 square feet to 1,000 square feet, with 10 percent of the units earmarked for low-income residents. On-site community amenities will include a fully equipped fitness center, 6,500-square-foot community lounge, clubhouse, exterior courtyard and 5,400-square-foot rooftop lounge.

Completion is scheduled for summer 2022.