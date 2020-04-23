REBusinessOnline

Dekel Capital Arranges $59M Construction Loan for Mixed-Use Project in Thousand Oaks

Located in Thousand Oaks, Calif., 299 Thousand Oaks will offer 142 apartments and 9,820 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

THOUSAND OAKS, CALIF. — Dekel Capital has arranged $59 million in construction financing on behalf of The Latigo Group for the construction of 299 Thousand Oaks, a mixed-use development located in Thousand Oaks.

Situated on 3.2 acres, 299 Thousand Oaks will feature 142 Class A apartments, 9,820 square feet of ground-floor retail space and parking for 239 vehicles. The four-story property will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units, with 11 units designated as affordable housing for low-income families. Community amenities will include a 3,000-square-foot fitness center, pool, garden courtyards and open space. Additionally, the project will feature smart technology, including keyless entry and remote thermostat control.

Shlomi Ronen of Dekel Capital secured the financing, which a publicly traded REIT and a life insurance company provided.

