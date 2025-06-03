Del Valle ISD, Thinkery Open 25,227 SF Immersive Childcare Facility in East Austin

AUSTIN, TEXAS — A partnership between the Del Valle Independent School District (ISD), which serves Travis County, and The Thinkery, a children’s museum in Austin, has opened a 25,227-square-foot immersive childcare facility. Designed by Pfluger Architects and located east of the downtown area, the facility features color-coded, dedicated classrooms for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, as well as a central courtyard, library and an array of museum-style, interactive learning exhibits and activities. American Constructors served as the general contractor for the project.