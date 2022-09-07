REBusinessOnline

Delaware Valley Retina Associates Signs 5,938 SF Healthcare Lease Renewal Near Trenton

Posted on by in Healthcare, Leasing Activity, New Jersey, Northeast

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. — Delaware Valley Retina Associates has signed a 5,938-square-foot healthcare lease renewal at Princess Road Office Park in Lawrenceville, a northern suburb of Trenton. Larken Associates owns the property, which comprises 47,094 square feet of office and medical office space across two buildings on a nine-acre site. Vinny DiMeglio of JLL represented the tenant in the lease negotiations.

