Deloitte Preleases 110,00 SF of Office Space at M Station Office Redevelopment in Morristown, New Jersey

Deloitte plans to move from its office in Parsippany to anchor the M Station office development.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. — Accounting firm Deloitte has preleased a 110,000-square-foot office space at M Station, an office redevelopment project in Morristown. SJP Properties and Scotto Properties plan to convert the Midtown Shopping Center strip in downtown Morristown into two office buildings totaling 400,000 square feet. Deloitte’s lease is contingent on SJP and Scotto receiving full municipal approvals for the project. The company plans to relocate from its previous office in Parsippany and will occupy floors two through six of M Station East. The building will also include 10,000 square feet of ground floor retail. M Station West is planned to be seven stories and approximately 253,000 square feet, which will include approximately 230,000 square feet of office space and 23,000 square feet of retail space. David Stefancic, Lexis Livengood, Ben Brenner and Josh Cohen of Cushman & Wakefield represented Deloitte in the lease negotiations. Robert Donnelly, Robert Donnelly Jr. and Brian Decillis of Cushman & Wakefield represented SJP and Scotto. Gensler designed the project.