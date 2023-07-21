Deloitte Signs 138,000 SF Office Lease at Winthrop Center in Downtown Boston

BOSTON — Deloitte has signed a 138,000-square-foot office lease at Winthrop Center, an 812,000-square-foot mixed-use complex in downtown Boston. The accounting giant plans to take occupancy in fall 2024. Regional developer Millennium Partners owns Winthrop Center, which offers amenities such as a fitness facility and meeting and event space. CBRE represented both parties in the negotiations for the lease, which is the largest to be executed within the Boston office market this year, according to multiple media sources including The Boston Globe.