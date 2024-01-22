Monday, January 22, 2024
Locally based architecture firm GFF designed 23Springs in Uptown Dallas, and DPR Construction served as the general contractor. Construction began in June 2022.
Deloitte Signs Office Lease for Four Floors at 23Springs in Uptown Dallas

by Taylor Williams

DALLAS — Accounting giant Deloitte has signed an office lease at 23Springs, a 626,215-square-foot building in Uptown Dallas. The square footage was not disclosed, but the space encompasses four full floors. The deal, along with a 110,029-square-foot lease signed by Bank OZK, which also financed the building’s construction, in spring 2022 brings 23Springs to 34 percent occupancy. Robert Jimenez, Burson Holman and Elizabeth Fortado represented the landlord, Granite Properties, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Deloitte plans to relocate from Dallas Arts Tower to its new offices in spring 2026.

