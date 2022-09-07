REBusinessOnline

Delshah Capital Completes 180-Unit Multifamily Project in Downtown Brooklyn

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New York, Northeast

22-Chapel-Street-Brooklyn

Delshah Capital's new multifamily complex at 22 Chapel St. in Brooklyn totals 180 units.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer and private equity firm Delshah Capital has completed 22 Chapel Street, a 180-unit multifamily project in downtown Brooklyn. The transit-served property consists of 125 market-rate apartments and 55 affordable housing units in studio, one- and two-bedroom formats. Amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, a social lounge, library and coworking space, children’s play area and a communal kitchen. The affordable housing component will be restricted to households earning up to 130 percent of the area median income. CetraRuddy Architecture designed the project, while OTL and Titanium Construction provided general contracting and construction management services.

