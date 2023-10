NEW YORK CITY — Delshah Capital, a locally based real estate private equity firm, has completed a multifamily adaptive reuse project at 30 Morningside Drive on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The project converted a former hospital complex that was originally constructed between 1896 and 1928 into a residential complex with 204 units across five buildings. CetraRuddy served as the architect for the project, and Titanium Construction Services was the general contractor.