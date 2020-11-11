Delshah Capital Tops Out 180-Unit Multifamily Project in Brooklyn

The new multifamily building at 22 Chapel St. in Brooklyn is expected to be complete in late 2021.

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based developer Delshah Capital has topped out a 180-unit multifamily project at 22 Chapel St. in Brooklyn that will include 45 affordable housing residences. The 20-story building is being developed in partnership with START Treatment & Recovery Centers, New York’s largest independent drug treatment agency, and will also house 2,000 square feet of retail space and the offices of START. The property will also feature a rooftop pool, fitness center, playground and onsite parking. Locally based general contractor OTL Enterprises is handling construction of the project, which is slated for a late 2021 completion.