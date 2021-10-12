Delta Capital Acquires Industrial Building in Valencia, California for $3.1M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 24820 Avenue Tibbitts in Valencia, Calif., the property features 13,045 square feet of warehouse space.

VALENCIA, CALIF. — Delta Capital LLC has purchased a warehouse building located at 24820 Avenue Tibbitts in Valencia. An undisclosed seller sold the asset for $3.1 million.

Situated on a 31,146-square-foot parcel, the 13,045-square-foot building was built in 1987. The property features two drive-in/grade-level doors, ample power and 17-foor clear heights. At the time of sale, the property was fully leased. The buyer plans to hold the asset as an investment property.

Yair Haimoff of Spectrum Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer in the transaction.