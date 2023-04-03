Delta Equity Management Refinances 195,723 SF Industrial Property in Bayonne, New Jersey

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Delta Equity Management has refinanced Harborview Logistics & Distribution Center, a 195,723-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 46 loading doors, 32 trailer parking spaces and 149 car parking spaces. Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through Lincoln Financial Group. At the time of the loan closing, Harborview Logistics & Distribution Center was fully leased to an affiliate of The Home Depot.