Monday, April 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The two buildings are located at 1030 and 1240 S H Morgan Parkway in Pooler, Ga., roughly 10 miles outside downtown Savannah.
IndustrialLoansNew JerseyNortheast

Delta Equity Management Refinances 195,723 SF Industrial Property in Bayonne, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

BAYONNE, N.J. — Locally based development and investment firm Delta Equity Management has refinanced Harborview Logistics & Distribution Center, a 195,723-square-foot industrial property located in the Northern New Jersey community of Bayonne. The property features a clear height of 40 feet, 46 loading doors, 32 trailer parking spaces and 149 car parking spaces. Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the fixed-rate loan through Lincoln Financial Group. At the time of the loan closing, Harborview Logistics & Distribution Center was fully leased to an affiliate of The Home Depot.

You may also like

PCCP, NFI Acquire Two Industrial Facilities Totaling 565,000...

First Citizens Bank Provides $44.2M in Acquisition Financing...

Venture One Acquires Three-Building Industrial Portfolio in Metro...

CODA Logistics & Distribution Signs 321,765 SF Industrial...

BWE Arranges $35M Refinancing for Shopping Center in...

Jacobson Properties Negotiates Sale of 17,380 SF Medical...

Scope Commercial Arranges $4.3M Sale of Affordable Housing...

Seedtag Advertising Signs 5,909 SF Office Lease in...

Spec Industrial Space Takes Over Birmingham Pipeline as...