Deluxe Corp. Leases 94,000 SF of Office Space in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Deluxe Corp. has leased 71,000 square feet of office space at 801 Marquette Ave. and 23,000 square feet at 121 S. Eighth St. in Minneapolis. Franklin Street Properties Corp. owns both office buildings, which now boast occupancy rates of approximately 92 percent. Deluxe, a financial tech firm, also leased 172,000 square feet of office space in Atlanta this month.