DEM Purchases 55 Resort Scottsdale Active Adult Property in Arizona for $32.7M

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Los Angeles-based DEM Inc. has purchased 55 Resort Scottsdale, an active adult community in Scottsdale, from Dallas-based Velocis Edison McCormick JV LP for $32.7 million. Matt Roach, Chris Roach, Brad Cooke and Cindy Cooke of the Cooke Multifamily Team at Colliers handled the transaction.

Located at 9449 N. 90th St. within the McCormick Ranch master-planned community, the three-story 55 Resort Scottsdale offers 102 core active adult units averaging 671 square feet. Apartments feature quartz countertops, tiled showers with benches, full-sized washers/dryers and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a resident lounge, community bar and fireplace within the Club House, a fitness center, wellness studio and space for group yoga, fitness and health-related programs.

Additional amenities include a resort-style heated pool and spa, an outdoor firepit, outdoor lounge areas, a rooftop deck, community library, business center, clubroom, dog wash station and bike wash. The property also offers carports for residents, as well as electric vehicle charging stations. The property was completed in 2025.