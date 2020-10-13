Dematic Unveils 37,330 SF Office at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin
WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Software company Dematic has opened a 37,330-square-foot office at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee. PREMIER Design + Build Group built out the 27,200 square feet on the first floor and added another 10,130 square feet by constructing a mezzanine level. The space can accommodate up to 200 employees and features seven conference rooms. TOA Architecture/Urban Design provided architectural and interior design services. Dematic is a logistics technology services firm that specializes in supply chain optimization. HSA Commercial is the owner and developer for The Mayfair Collection, a mixed-use project comprising residential, retail and office space.
