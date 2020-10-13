Dematic Unveils 37,330 SF Office at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin

Posted on by in Development, Midwest, Office, Wisconsin

Dematic’s new space is located beneath residential apartments at The Mayfair Collection.

WAUWATOSA, WIS. — Software company Dematic has opened a 37,330-square-foot office at The Mayfair Collection in Wauwatosa, a suburb of Milwaukee. PREMIER Design + Build Group built out the 27,200 square feet on the first floor and added another 10,130 square feet by constructing a mezzanine level. The space can accommodate up to 200 employees and features seven conference rooms. TOA Architecture/Urban Design provided architectural and interior design services. Dematic is a logistics technology services firm that specializes in supply chain optimization. HSA Commercial is the owner and developer for The Mayfair Collection, a mixed-use project comprising residential, retail and office space.