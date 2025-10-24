Demmon Partners Sells 272-Unit Multifamily Community in Sacramento for $54.6M

SACRAMENTO — Demmon Partners has completed the sale of The Falls at Arden, an apartment property located at 2345 Northrop Ave. in Sacramento. Jackson Square Properties, a locally based multifamily real estate investment company, acquired the asset for $54.6 million.

Built in 1986, The Falls at Arden features 272 studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 679 square feet. Ninety percent of the units have been renovated with luxury vinyl plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and new cabinets. Community amenities include a pool with deck and spa, fitness center and a fully renovated clubhouse with a demonstration kitchen, game room and movie theater. Demmon Partners also added an outdoor fireplace, parcel locker room, secure indoor mail room, a pet spa and a bike storage room to the community amenities. At the time of sale, the property was 97 percent leased.

Marc Ross, Joe McNamara and Claire Holt of CBRE represented the seller in the deal. Ryan Greer and Trevor Breaux of CBRE arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.