Demolition Begins at Palace of Auburn Hills

Posted on

AUBURN HILLS, MICH. — Demolition work has begun at the Palace of Auburn Hills, the former home of the Detroit Pistons basketball team. The venue, which also hosted concerts, opened in the late 80s and closed in 2017. The Pistons now play at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit along with the Detroit Red Wings. The Palace of Auburn Hills sold to Livonia-based development firm Schostak Brothers & Co. for an undisclosed price last year. Specific future development plans have yet to be released, but the property has been zoned for research and development, technology and office use.