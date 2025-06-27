Denali Apartments Purchases Multifamily Community in Phoenix for $34.7M

PHOENIX — Denali Apartments LLC has acquired Seventh, an apartment property in Phoenix’s North Central neighborhood, from an undisclosed seller for $34.7 million. The seller owned and operated the asset since 2021, during which time they completed major capital improvements.

Located at 5145 N. 7th St., the 154,282-square-foot multifamily property offers 286 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of 539 square feet. Community amenities include two swimming pools, several laundry facilities and a modern fitness center with outdoor workout space. David Fogler and Steven Nicoluzakis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.