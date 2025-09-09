Tuesday, September 9, 2025
The sold property is a four-building flex industrial park located at 1 Marcus Drive in Greenville, S.C.
Denholtz Acquires 103,897 SF Industrial Park in Greenville

by John Nelson

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Denholtz has acquired a 103,897-square-foot flex industrial park located at 1 Marcus Drive in Greenville. The four-building, multi-tenant property features 16.7-foot clear heights, a sprinkler system, 21 dock doors, seven drive-in doors and more than 350 onsite surface parking spaces.

Rhett Craig, Blaine Hart, Matt Smith, Charles Gouch, Shelby Dodson, Patrick Gildea and Robert Hardaway of CBRE represented Denholtz in the transaction with RealOp Investments. The sales price was not disclosed. 1 Marcus Drive is the second acquisition in South Carolina for Denholtz.

