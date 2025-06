BOUND BROOK, N.J. — Locally based developer Denholtz has completed The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit multifamily project located about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. The six-story building offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, game room, courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining areas. Citizens Bank financed the project, construction of which began in May 2023. Rents start at approximately $1,800 per month for a studio apartment.