Denholtz Properties Acquires 106,966 SF Office Portfolio in Orlando

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Office, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Red Bank, N.J.-based Denholtz Properties has acquired a 106,966-square-foot, seven-story office building located at 618 East South St. in Orlando. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Constructed in 2011, 618 East South St. is downtown Orlando’s first privately developed LEED-certified building, according to Denholtz. Additionally, the building features an integrated parking garage with a ratio of 3.1 spaces per 1,000 square feet. Currently fully leased, 618 East South St. serves as the Southeastern headquarters for GAI Consultants, an engineering, planning and environmental consulting firm with clients in the energy, transportation, development, government and industrial markets. In addition to GAI Consultants, the building is home to six additional tenants spanning the financial services and healthcare markets.

The property is situated near a Publix and Thornton Park, a neighborhood with restaurants, luxury condominiums and apartments. The building is also located adjacent to SR 408 East-West Expressway.

The acquisition allows Denholtz’s Orlando area portfolio to grow to nearly 1 million square feet. The investor also owns the nearby 100 East Pine St. property, an 80,010-square-foot, six-story office building that is currently 90 percent leased to 12 tenants.