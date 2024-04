SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — New Jersey-based investment firm Denholtz Properties has acquired Clovis Crossing, a 213,235-square-foot industrial building in San Marcos, located roughly midway between San Antonio and Austin. The newly constructed, two-building facility sits on 13 acres and features 32-foot clear heights. Mike Klein, Jon Mikula, Michael Johnson and John Beeler of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal. The seller was Freehill Development Co.