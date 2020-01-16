Denholtz Properties Acquires 26,000-Square-Foot Industrial Building in Bridgewater, New Jersey

BRIDGEWATER, N.J. — Denholtz Properties has acquired a 26,000-square-foot industrial building in Bridgewater, located approximately 45 miles west of New York City. Located at 6W Chimney Rock Road, the property is situated within Bridgewater Business Park, a 380,000-square-foot office complex comprising 16 industrial flex buildings. With this acquisition, Denholz now owns 12 buildings totaling 290,163 square feet in the park. Tenants include UPS, baseball training center Zoned Inc. and stone fabricator Bridgewater Marble. Kristine Hurlbut represented Denholtz Properties in the transaction on an internal basis. Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller.