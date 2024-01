ALLENTOWN AND BETHLEHEM, PA. — New Jersey-based investment firm Denholtz Properties has acquired a portfolio of 18 industrial buildings totaling 723,734 square feet in the Lehigh Valley. Denholtz acquired the buildings, which are located in Allentown and Bethlehem, in a joint venture with an undisclosed partner. Brad Ruppel and Tristan Cade of CBRE represented the seller, PennCap Properties, in the transaction. The sales price was not disclosed.