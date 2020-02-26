REBusinessOnline

Denholtz Properties Acquires Office Portfolio in Tampa for $26.5M

TAMPA, FLA. — Denholtz Properties has acquired the Thompson Center, a nine-building, 225,651-square-foot office portfolio in Tampa, for $26.5 million. The properties are located at 5455-5557 W. Waters Ave., 10 miles northwest of downtown Tampa. The portfolio was 95 percent leased to 29 tenants at the time of sale, including The Home Depot, Eckerd Youth Alternatives, BayCare Health System, Keller Group and Terracon. Rick Brugge and Mike Davis of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller, First Industrial Realty Trust, in the transaction.

