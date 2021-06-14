Denholtz Properties Breaks Ground on 24,000 SF Industrial Project in Tinton Falls, New Jersey

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — Locally based developer Denholtz Properties has broken ground on a 24,000-square-foot industrial project in Tinton Falls, located in Monmouth County. The property, which is part of a two-building, seven-acre development, will offer seven leasable spaces ranging in size from 2,400 to 4,440 square feet. Completion is slated for the end of the year. Denholtz recently completed construction of the other 26,400-square-foot building that is now 82 percent leased.