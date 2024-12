FREEHOLD, N.J. — Locally based developer Denholtz Properties has completed a 100,771-square-foot industrial flex project at 245 Willow Brook Road in Freehold, about 50 miles south of New York City. The single-story building offers units that range in size from 4,072 to 100,771 square feet, as well as 18 tailboard dock doors, a clear height of 28 feet and 165 onsite parking spaces. Zimmel Associates is marketing the property for lease.