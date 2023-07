HAMILTON, N.J. — Locally based developer Denholtz Properties has completed construction of 800 Horizon Center, a 40,500-square-foot industrial flex building in the Northern New Jersey community of Hamilton. The site is located less than three miles from Exit 7A on the New Jersey Turnpike at the intersection of Interstate 195 and U.S. Route 130. Building features include divisibility to 2,700-square-foot units, a clear height of 26 feet, 15 roll-up doors and roughly 110 car parking spaces.