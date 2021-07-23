Denholtz Properties Refinances 90,000 SF Industrial Facility in Fairfield, New Jersey

FAIRFIELD, N.J. — New Jersey-based investment firm Denholtz Properties has received a loan of an undisclosed amount for the refinancing of a 90,000-square-foot industrial facility in the Northern New Jersey community of Fairfield. The two-building property was built on six acres in 1970 and features a clear height of 19 feet and 20,700 square feet of office space. Jon Mikula, Michael Klein and Gerard Quinn of JLL placed the 10-year, fixed-rate loan through Principal Real Estate Investors on behalf of Denholtz Properties.