Denholtz Properties Refinances Two Northern New Jersey Industrial Facilities Totaling 50,923 SF

Pictures is the industrial building at 151 Tornillo Way in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, one of two properties recently refinanced by Denholtz Properties.

TINTON FALLS, N.J. — New Jersey-based Denholtz Properties has refinanced two industrial facilities located in the Northern New Jersey community of Tinton Falls. The newly constructed properties at 150 and 151 Tornillo Way total 50,923 square feet and were 100 percent leased to five tenants at the time of the loan closing. Michael Klein, Jon Mikula and Michael Lachs of JLL arranged the fixed-rate financing, the amount of which was not disclosed, through Spencer Savings Bank on behalf of Denholtz Properties.