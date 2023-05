BOUND BROOK, N.J. — A partnership between two regional developers, Denholtz Properties and Redwood Real Estate Group, has broken ground on The Rail at Bound Brook, a 143-unit multifamily project located about 50 miles southwest of Manhattan. The six-story building will offer studio, one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a fitness center, game room, courtyard and outdoor grilling and dining areas. A tentative completion date was not disclosed.