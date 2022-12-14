Dental Supplier Signs 12,488 SF Lease Renewal for Industrial Flex Space in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Dental supply company Henry Schein Inc. has signed a 12,488-square-foot lease renewal at Randol Mill Service Center, a 96,124-square-foot industrial flex property in Arlington. Michael Spain of Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Patrick Reis of Property Advisers Realty represented the landlord, an entity doing business as PHP RMSC Venture LP.