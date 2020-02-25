Denver Realty Group Acquires 25-Property Portfolio in Colorado Springs for $22M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Industrial, Mixed-Use, Multifamily, Self-Storage, Western

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — Denver Realty Group, through its DRGinvest platform, has purchased a 25-property portfolio in Colorado Springs for $22 million. The portfolio totals 186 units and includes multifamily, single-family homes and a storage facility.

The off-market deal was acquired using a unique, deal-specific loan arranged by NorthMarq’s Denver office and placed with ArrowMark Commercial Real Estate Partners and Arbor Realty SR as lenders. DRG was represented by Zach Hansen of Denver Realty Group and Stuart Sloat of Olive Realty Estate Group as transaction brokers.