Department of Commerce to Provide $325M in CHIPS Funding for Hemlock Semiconductor Facility in Michigan

HEMLOCK, MICH. — The U.S. Department of Commerce has awarded Hemlock Semiconductor (HSC) up to $325 million in direct funding under the CHIPS Incentive Program’s Funding Opportunity for Commercial Fabrication Facilities. The funding will support the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Hemlock, about 65 miles north of Lansing. The project is expected to create approximately 180 manufacturing jobs and over 1,000 construction jobs. HSC is the only U.S.-owned manufacturer of hyper-pure polysilicon.