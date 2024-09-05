Department of Veterans Affairs to Open 492,000 SF Ambulatory Care Facility in El Paso

EL PASO, TEXAS — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) will open a 492,000-square-foot ambulatory care facility in El Paso. The six-story building will be located on the William Beaumont Army Medical Center campus at Fort Bliss and will feature 47 different departments to augment the campus’ continuum of care. Specialty practices and services that will be housed within the facility will include radiology, pathology, audiology, prosthetics and rehabilitation for traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries. The facility will also offer a specialized women’s clinic, spaces for mental health and substance abuse programs, a dental suite and an eyecare clinic. Amenities will include an 18,000-square-foot healing garden, a 6,500-square-foot outdoor café and a 5,000-square-foot shaded staff plaza. The project team includes architecture firms SmithGroup and HKS, Clark Construction Group and The U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers. Construction is underway and slated for a 2028 completion.