DEPG Associates, ARCTRUST Break Ground on 40,000 SF Medical Office Building in Lehigh Valley

Posted on by in Development, Healthcare, Northeast, Pennsylvania

SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, PA. — Co-developers DEPG Associates and ARCTRUST have broken ground on a 40,000-square-foot medical office building in Smithfield Township, located in Lehigh Valley. The project, which represents the first of a larger, five-building development for St. Luke’s University Health, will be situated within the 120-acre Smithfield Gateway mixed-use development. Completion of the building is slated for January 2023, and the first phase of the larger project is scheduled for a 2024 delivery.