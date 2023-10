NEW YORK CITY — Derby Copeland Capital, a locally based lending and investment firm, has provided an $8.7 million loan for the refinancing of a four-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s SoHo area. According to StreetEasy, the five-story building at 78 Grand St., which includes a ground-floor retail space that is occupied by Society Limonata, was originally constructed in 1900. The undisclosed borrower will use about $200,000 of the proceeds to fund capital improvements.