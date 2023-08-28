Monday, August 28, 2023
Derby Copeland Provides $9.8M Acquisition Loan for Manhattan Mixed-Use Property

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — Derby Copeland Capital, a locally based lending and investment firm, has provided a $9.8 million acquisition loan for 414-416 West Broadway, a 13,396-square-foot, mixed-use property in Manhattan’s SoHo district. The borrower was not disclosed. The four-story building consists of four newly renovated apartments, one unrenovated apartment, one office suite and a ground-floor retail space with a contiguous basement. Marcus & Millichap brokered the $13.2 million sale of the property on behalf on behalf of the seller, Valroge Corp.

