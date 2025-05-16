Friday, May 16, 2025
Deriva Energy will move its new headquarters to One South on the Plaza, a 40-story, 850,000-square-foot office tower in Uptown Charlotte.
Deriva Energy Relocates Headquarters to One South Office Tower in Uptown Charlotte

by John Nelson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deriva Energy, formerly known as Duke Energy Renewables, has relocated to a 33,606-square-foot office space at One South on the Plaza, a 40-story office tower located in Uptown Charlotte. The new office will serve as the headquarters for Deriva, which plans to move in by late fall. Chris Schaaf and Jamie Boast of JLL represented Deriva Energy in the lease negotiations, while Rhea Greene of Trinity Partners represented the undisclosed landlord.

One South on the Plaza totals 850,000 square feet and features a 22,000-square-foot tenant amenity level on the third floor, street-level retail space housing tenants such as Tupelo Honey and Eddie V’s and a connection to the Overstreet Mall. Since 2015, ownership has invested $100 million to renovate the building’s lobby, plaza and exterior.

More than 92,000 square feet of office leases have been executed at One South on the Plaza, including Dole Food’s U.S. headquarters, Shumaker, Robert Half, Protiviti, Huntington National Bank, The Siegfried Group, Krazy Curry, Ace No. 3 and Pet Wants.

