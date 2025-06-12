Thursday, June 12, 2025
Bldg1-Tripoint-Logistics-Center-Lathrop-CA
Wayfair occupies the 1.1 million-square-foot Bldg. 1 at Tripoint Logistics Center in Lathrop, Calif.
Dermody Acquires 1.1 MSF Wayfair-Occupied Industrial Building at Tripoint Logistics Center in Lathrop, California

by Amy Works

LATHROP, CALIF. — Dermody has purchased Tripoint Logistics Center Bldg. 1, a Class A industrial building in Lathrop. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The 1.1 million-square-foot property is situated on 49.6 acres within a 300-acre master planned logistics park.

Wayfair, an e-commerce company, occupies the cross-dock facility that features drive-around access and 40-foot clear heights. Wayfair uses the facility to distribute to all of its North American warehouses. Rebecca Perlmutter and Tom Davis of CBRE brokered the transaction.

