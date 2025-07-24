Dermody Acquires Fully Entitled Site for LogistiCenter at Frederickson in Tacoma, Washington

TACOMA, WASH. — Dermody has purchased 40.8 acres of land at 17027-17028 Canyon Parkway East In Tacoma for an undisclosed price. The fully entitled site will become LogistiCenter at Frederickson, a two-building industrial park. Slated for delivery in second-quarter 2026, Building A will offer 443,420 square feet and Building B will feature 91,728 square feet. Additionally, the property will feature a trailer lot. Andrew Hitchcock, Andrew Stark and Zac Snedeker of CBRE are handling leasing for the project. Brett Hartzell of CBRE’s National Partners assisted with the acquisition.