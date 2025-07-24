Thursday, July 24, 2025
Building A at LogistiCenter at Frederickson in Tacoma, Wash., will feature 443,420 square feet of industrial space.
Dermody Acquires Fully Entitled Site for LogistiCenter at Frederickson in Tacoma, Washington

by Amy Works

TACOMA, WASH. — Dermody has purchased 40.8 acres of land at 17027-17028 Canyon Parkway East In Tacoma for an undisclosed price. The fully entitled site will become LogistiCenter at Frederickson, a two-building industrial park. Slated for delivery in second-quarter 2026, Building A will offer 443,420 square feet and Building B will feature 91,728 square feet. Additionally, the property will feature a trailer lot. Andrew Hitchcock, Andrew Stark and Zac Snedeker of CBRE are handling leasing for the project. Brett Hartzell of CBRE’s National Partners assisted with the acquisition.

