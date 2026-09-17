Dermody Breaks Ground on 357,619 SF Logistics Center in Berkeley, Illinois

BERKELEY, ILL. — Dermody has broken ground on the LogistiCenter at Berkeley, a 357,619-square-foot facility at 5300 St. Charles Road in Berkeley, a western suburb of Chicago. The project is a redevelopment of an older, functionally obsolete industrial building. The property will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 57 dock-high doors, 357 car parking spaces and 63 trailer stalls. The project is expected to be available for lease in the first quarter of 2027. Charlie Kenning, Jackie Shropshire and Dan McGillicuddy of JLL are representing Dermody.