LogistiCenter at South Forsyth will be situated on a 10-acre site within Johns Creek Technology Park.
Dermody Breaks Ground on 93,960 SF Industrial Facility in Johns Creek, Georgia

by John Nelson

JOHNS CREEK, GA. — Dermody has broken ground on LogistiCenter at South Forsyth, a 93,960-square-foot industrial facility located at 7515 New Boyd Road in Johns Creek, a northern suburb of Atlanta. Located in the South Forsyth/North Fulton market, the Class A facility is situated on a 10-acre site within Johns Creek Technology Park.

Reed Davis, Bob Currie, Brad Pope and Hannah Dillard of JLL are handling leasing for LogistiCenter at South Forsyth, which is available for preleasing and slated for occupancy in the fourth quarter. The facility will feature 2,500 square feet of speculative offices, 32-foot clear heights, 54- by 60-foot column spacing, 22 dock-high doors, two drive-in doors, 99 parking stalls, ESFR fire protection and LED lighting.

