REBusinessOnline

Dermody Completes 154,440 SF Spec Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

LogistiCenter

Located at 2800 Miller Road, LogistiCenterSM is situated 16.7 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

DECATUR, GA. — Reno, Nev.-based Dermody Properties has completed LogistiCenterSM at Miller Road, a 154,440-square-foot distribution facility in Decatur.

Located at 2800 Miller Road, LogistiCenterSM is situated 16.7 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 150 car parking stalls, 23 trailer stalls, 35 dock-high doors, an ESFR fire protection system and build-to-suit office space.

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply chain requirements for companies.

Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard is the leasing broker for the project. The building is immediately available for lease.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
27
Webinar: Increase Seniors Housing NOI & Equity Value with IoT Water-Leak Mitigation Technology
Feb
3
Seniors Housing Policy Outlook: What Will Impact Operations, Investment & Development in 2022?
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  