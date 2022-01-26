Dermody Completes 154,440 SF Spec Industrial Property in Metro Atlanta

Located at 2800 Miller Road, LogistiCenterSM is situated 16.7 miles east of downtown Atlanta.

DECATUR, GA. — Reno, Nev.-based Dermody Properties has completed LogistiCenterSM at Miller Road, a 154,440-square-foot distribution facility in Decatur.

Located at 2800 Miller Road, LogistiCenterSM is situated 16.7 miles east of downtown Atlanta. The property features 32-foot clear heights, 150 car parking stalls, 23 trailer stalls, 35 dock-high doors, an ESFR fire protection system and build-to-suit office space.

LogistiCenterSM, a nationally trademarked brand owned and developed by Dermody Properties, represents the company’s business philosophy of developing Class A distribution and logistics facilities that meet the supply chain requirements for companies.

Matt Bentley of NAI Brannen Goddard is the leasing broker for the project. The building is immediately available for lease.