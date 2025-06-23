Dermody Launches 10 MSF Port Wentworth Commerce Center Project Near Port of Savannah

PORT WENTWORTH, GA. — Industrial real estate firm Dermody Properties has launched Port Wentworth Commerce Center, a 10 million-square-foot master-planned logistics project located roughly seven miles from the Port of Savannah and one mile from I-95. The development will be supported by a 2.5-mile road system currently under construction, where utilities such as water, sewer, power, gas and fiber optics will be installed. Situated within a designated Foreign Trade Zone (FTZ), Port Wentworth Commerce Center allows tenants to defer, reduce or eliminate tariffs on imported goods. The campus will also have onsite CSX rail service.

The project is expected to be the largest near-port logistics development to begin construction in the Southeastern United States in 2025 and will serve as the premier port-centric logistics park on the Eastern Seaboard, according to company representatives.

Dermody has selected Bill Sparks and Preston Andrews of CBRE to handle leasing at Port Wentworth Commerce Center .

Dermody currently has four projects under construction in the Southeast region and more than 1.5 million square feet available for lease.