Dermody Properties Acquires 172,445 SF Goodrick Logistics Center in Richmond, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 2589 Goodrick Ave. in Richmond, Calif., the e-commerce and distribution facility features 24-foot clear heights, 10 drive-in doors and 75-foot by 65-foot column spacing.

RICHMOND, CALIF. — Dermody Properties has purchased Goodrick Logistics Center, a two-building, 172,445-square-foot e-commerce and distribution facility located at 2589 and 2593 Goodrick Ave. in Richmond. Terms of the transaction, including the name of seller and acquisition price, were not released.

The property at 2589 Goodrick Ave. is currently available for lease and can accommodate one to three tenants ranging in size from 15,000 square feet to 57,872 square feet. An international mattress distributor occupies the entire facility at 2593 Goodrick Ave.

Built in 2018, 2589 Goodrick Avenue features 24-foot clear height, 10 drive-in doors, 75-foot by 65-foot column spacing, LED warehousing lighting and an ESFR fire protection system.

Mark Detmer, Bo Mills and Ryan Sitov of JLL represented Dermody Properties in the sale. Jason Ovadia, Patrick Metzger, Eddie Shuai and Mike Murray, also of JLL, will handle leasing for the property.